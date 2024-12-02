Amazon leads USD 575 mln investment in Deliveroo

The latest financing round includes existing investors T Rowe Price, Fidelity, and Greenoaks, taking the total amount Deliveroo has raised to USD 1.53 billion. The company would use the new funds to invest in its technology team and to build new products.

The fundraising comes after Uber was reported as a potential acquirer of Deliveroo in 2018.

Amazon operates its own food service, called Amazon Restaurants, that offers one-hour restaurant delivery for paying customers of its Prime subscription service in some US cities. The company discontinued the service in the UK.