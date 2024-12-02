Amazon launches US marketplace

The website will offer items funded by Kickstarter campaigns, as well as other inventions sold on companies own websites and their brick-and-mortar stores, cnbc.com reports.

Amazon has the exclusive third-party rights to the items on new store, the company said. Those products must stand out for consumers to want to buy them.

In recent news, Amazon has opened a new e-store in China via Alibabas ecommerce marketplace, Tmall, in an effort to reach more local consumers.