Amazon launches Prime service in Australia

Prime subscriptions cost AUD 59 (approximately USD 44) per year, significantly lower than the current US price of USD 119. The discount takes into account that the Australian marketplace has fewer products than the US one.

Amazon’s presence in Australia is in its early stages. The ecommerce giant entered the market in December 2017.

Coinciding with the launch of its Prime service, Amazon has also implemented anew policy that will restrict Australian customers to the dedicated Australian website. The country has instituted a new law that requires retailers to collect goods and services tax on products shipped to Australia from abroad. And in response, Amazon has chosen to restrict Australian residents to its Australian website starting 1 July 2018.