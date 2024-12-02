Amazon launches Prime Now 1-hour delivery service in UK

Prime Now is only available to those who subscribe to Amazon’s annual Prime membership, which costs USD 99 a year in the US, or GBP 79 in the UK, venturebeat.com reports. Prime Now made its debut in Manhattan, New York in December 2014, promising to narrow delivery slots for “tens of thousands of daily essentials” to a one-hour delivery slot. The service has been rolling out across the US.

Launched in 2005, Amazon’s annual subscription was traditionally all about the free two-day shipping, but the company has been looking to increase the appeal of the membership with additional exclusive “perks” in some markets, including same-day shipping, a video-streaming service similar to Netflix, an ad-free music-streaming service, unlimited cloud storage for photos, and an own-brand line of products.

Prime Now is only open to a select number of post-codes in central London for now, but for those it is open to, they can order through a dedicated mobile app that is available on Google Play, Apple’s App Store and the Amazon Appstore.

The 1-hour delivery slot will cost an extra GBP 6.99 (USD 7.99 in the US), but there is also a two-hour delivery window for free, seven days a week.