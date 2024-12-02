Amazon launches Pay Later in India

The service offers customers zero-interest credit on any of the listed products on Amazon India and allows them to repay it in monthly instalments up to 12 months. Pay Later also allows consumers to opt for credit for paying monthly utility bills or purchase essential products during the lockdown.

Users need to register for the Amazon Pay Later service, which can be done via the Amazon India mobile app. Currently, the service does not offer desktop support. The customer will need to fill in the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) details to enable Amazon Pay. Following the KYC completion, customers can check their Amazon Pay Later registration status from the Amazon Pay Dashboard., which can also be used for checking transaction records.