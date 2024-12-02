Amazon launches pan-European FBA to boost goods export

Pan-European FBA helps sellers to deliver their inventory to a local fulfilment centre and Amazon ships sellers` products across its European Fulfilment Network according to the anticipated local customer demand, postandparcel.info reports.

The company issued a five-point guide on how pan-European FBA works: sellers enroll products that are eligible for pan-European FBA (start), then sellers ship pan-European FBA enrolled products to a local Amazon Fulfilment Centre (ship). Amazon will distribute sellers` inventory across its European Fulfilment Network – at no extra cost to seller – in order to get it close to customers, based on the anticipated local demand (distribute).

The moment customers order the products, Amazon will handle the fulfilment logistics and provide delivery from the closest fulfilment centre where the product is available (orders). for the delivery, sellers will only pay the local fulfilment fee of the marketplace in which the product was ordered (fees). There is no European Fulfilment Network cross-border fee.

Amazon said that it currently has “29 fulfilment centres distributed across 7 countries” and some pundits report that the company plans to bring more and more logistics in-house.