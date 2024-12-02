Amazon launches new shopping experience, Luxury Stores

According to the press release, US-based fashion house Oscar de la Renta, unveils through Luxury Stores the first store featuring its Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2020 collections, inclusive of ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and a new perfume, with children wear coming soon. More brands will launch within Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons.

The Luxury Stores offering is available in the Amazon app by invitation only, and combines convenience with innovative technology like View in 360. This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualise fit, and make shopping for luxury more engaging.

Moreover, with collections sold directly from the participating brands as a ‘store within a store’ experience, brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing – and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalise content. Therefore, by tying content and ecommerce together, both fashion and beauty brands can engage and entertain customers through immersive storytelling, including auto-play imagery and in-motion graphics.

The feature is currently available to eligible US-based Prime members, which are invited to experience Luxury Stores. However, Prime members that did not yet receive an invitation via email can request an invitation by visiting amazon.com/LuxuryStores. Over time, Luxury Stores will extend invitations to more shoppers.