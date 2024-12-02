Amazon launches its own thrift store "$10 & Under"

Users can now find on the Amazon app or online store a separate section for products under USD 10 (free shipping included). TechCrunch broke the news about the “$10 & Under” feature which can found under “All Programs” in the Amazon’s app main navigation.

The discount store is also available here on Amazon’s website.

The new section organizes low-cost products by category, including by Women’s, Men’s, Electronics, Gifts, Home Décor, Household, and Watches.

There are plenty of market opportunities for very low-cost items. Consumers will not expect the highest quality, but they are willing to take the risks – in the best case scenario, they end up with something good and very cheap; in the worst case scenario, they have lost a few dollars.

TechCrunch reports that this move may be aimed at competitors like Wish, a company that has capitalized on this shopping trend with an app that today offers over 300 million low or very low-priced items for from thousands of merchants.