Amazon launches in-home delivery system

The new service works with a new product from the ecommerce company called Amazon Cloud Cam, a security camera that lets users monitor deliveries and guests while they are inside the house. Coupled with the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which is a smart lock, users can have their packages delivered in-home, in a safe way.

Amazon Key is launching in 37 cities across the U.S. from November 8, and the company plans to expand the service to other markets.

Convenience and experience are key

We are beginning to see some key developments in the ecommerce industry that aim to make the user experience as seamless as possible. Amazon seems to be making big steps in this direction.

Amazon Prime subscribers, who already benefit from free deliveries, video- and music-streaming, cloud storage, and more, will also get the new in-house delivery system. They can monitor persons who enter their home through the Amazon Key app and specify who has access and for how long.

The app opens up new possibilities for contracting other services, like cleaning, food delivery and more. Integration with thousands of other third-party providers, such as house cleaning platforms like Merry Maids is set to follow the launch.

Walmart, together with August Homes, has also started testing a new service for delivering groceries inside the client’s house. The retail promises that, in the future, customers will have their groceries, not only delivered to their doo, put also put inside their fridge.