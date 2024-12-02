Amazon launches flight bookings in India

According to Skift, Vistara UK, GoAir, SpiceJet, and Indigo are among the carriers providing flights through the service, which offered up to USD 28.50 cash back on bookings. Amazon customers would see the rebate in their Amazon Pay balance within 48 hours.

As Skift further reports, Amazon India confirmed the launch and touted how customers can book flights, make utility payments, transfer money, and shop for other products “all in one single app.”

Amazon customers can use their existing contact details as payment information to book flights. Moreover, additional international markets, as well as more travel products, could be added.