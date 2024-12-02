Amazon launches Amazonbusiness.in marketplace to power SMEs online presence

The portal can be used only after receiving an invitation, and its website highlights 4 features, as follows: members-only website designed for businesses, many products across multiple categories, bulk orders and wholesale prices and SME-based user experience, iamwire.com reports.

AmazonBusiness.in is a members-only B2B website that has been specifically designed for businesses including small offices, entrepreneurs, department stores, kirana stores, drugstores, clinics, hospitals, hotels, and restaurants. As a member, merchants can purchase thousands of items, including business supplies and products for resale, at wholesale prices and in bulk quantities.

Merchants can also order from anywhere at any time of the day, pay via Amazon’s payment platform and get door-step deliveries through Amazon’s delivery service. The portal is currently is in pilot stage and is operated only in Bengaluru as of now.