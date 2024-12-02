Amazon joins FTC to investigate Sellers Playbook consumer fraud

Thus, Sellers Playbook and its owners Jessie Tieva and CEO Matthew Tieva, a married couple who are not affiliated with Amazon.com, were charged by the FTC and the state of Minnesota with running a large business opportunity scheme. Specifically, the Minnesota-based business deceived consumers with a “get rich scheme,” marketing a system that it claimed could enable purchasers to make thousands of dollars per month selling products on Amazon, according to TechCrunch.

Jessie Tieva and Matthew Tieva allegedly made more than USD 15 million between April 2017 and May 2018, with some consumers forking over more than USD 32,000.

The FTC says Jessie Tieva and one of her businesses, Exposure Marketing Company (also known as Sellers Online and Sellers System), previously promoted and sold a similar “how to make money on Amazon” scheme called FBA Stores, which also resulted in many purchasers losing large amounts of money. FBA Stores stopped operating in March 2018 after reaching a settlement with the FTC that included a judgement of more than USD 102 million.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the large ecommerce company has zero tolerance for fraud and abuse and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement to pursue criminals.