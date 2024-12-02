Amazon join sides with Jet to develop locker sites

Jet petrol stations are generally run by independant dealers and the tie up with Amazon will be offered as part of the Jet dealer package, tamebay.com reports.

Dealers will be able to apply to have an Amazon locker sited on their forecourt subject to survey to pick a convenient spot. Initially the roll out will be to a limited number of Jet petrol stations but the two companies have every intention of a larger roll out in the near future.

The Amazon lockers deliver financial incentive. Jet has negotiated a monthly payment for dealers and that with the associated fuel and shop sales is likely to mean that almost every Jet dealer will be queuing up to have lockers installed on their forecourts.