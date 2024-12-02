Amazon is hosting Hemas online markets experiments

In 2014, Hema counts over 650 physical stores and localized webshops serving the Netherlands, Germany and France, which generate considerable sales volumes of over 30 000 products on a yearly basis.

In order to adequately fulfill orders coming in via the online channel, Hema has opened a dedicated logistics centre in 2010. Hema is planning the launch of online shops in Spain and the UK, as well as diversify product range in the near future.

