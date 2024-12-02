Amazon introduces Pay With Amazon payment service in India

Other sellers who will be offering this service soon are Babyoye.com, Wemallindia.com, Cart2india.com, Sapnaonline.com and Mebelkart.com. Amazon has launched this service in US in 2013.

The company has also assured that the users’ credit-card information will not be shared with the participating merchants. It also states that it will not be having any details regarding what its users are actually buying, but will only have access to the USD amount.