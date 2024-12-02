Amazon introduces global goods, fast shipping for Chinese digital buyers

The service allows Amazon China customers to browse the stock of the US Amazon store from within an all-Chinese user interface. At the moment, that doesn’t mean total access: the products available on the platform are limited to a few categories: toys, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, beauty products and health products.

In earlier reports, cited by techinasia.com, Amazon China indicated that such a move would include products from several different global stores, but at present everything available on Amazon Overseas comes from Amazon’s US store. Products from Amazon’s German, Spanish, French, and Italian stores should be added later.