Amazon integrates Prime with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Buy with Prime will seamlessly integrate with merchants’ existing online stores, helping them scale their business through the shopping benefits provided by Amazon Prime.





More about the partnership

The new service will be available to all US-based merchants by the end of 2024 via the Salesforce AppExchange. Currently, the integration provides a limited series of features, including the ability to search and filter for Prime eligible items, and purchase Prime eligible items and others in the same order. Other benefits for those who choose to pay with Prime include fast, free delivery, and easy returns, alongside payment security.

The new integration allows Salesforce merchants to connect with new shoppers and boost their conversion rates, as Prime is a reputed service that has gained millions of customers across the US in a short time, thanks to their 24/7 live chat support, and hassle-free shopping experiences.

Additionally, Salesforce merchants will also benefit from increased flexibility and functionality, as they can introduce the Buy with Prime option while maintaining full control over the way their online stores look and feel.





The benefits of a seamless integration

As more merchants are looking to scale and drive brand loyalty among customers, Salesforce merchants will leverage Amazon’s Buy with Prime service to deliver a seamless online shopping experience for its existing customers. At the same time, the option also means increased simplification of the day-to-day merchant experience by automatically syncing with Salesforce Order Management for orders, catalogue listings, and promotions. What’s best is that merchants can customise their end-to-end integration, opting to change the placement and the appearance of the Buy with Prime experience as they see fit, throughout their product, cart, and checkout pages.

As previously mentioned, the partnership also represents an opportunity for end-shoppers to diversify their carts and orders placed, as they will now be able to include in a single order both But with Prime purchases and other products that are not eligible for Amazon Prime.

The partnership is made available currently only for invited Salesforce merchants, but it will soon be available to all merchants, while additional features will be rolled out later in 2024.