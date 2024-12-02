Amazon integrates Buy with Prime on Shopify

The Buy with Prime app for Shopify offers Prime members the option to select Buy with Prime on a product’s detail page prior to completing their order within Shopify’s Checkout.





Amazon’s Buy with Prime and what it entails for Shopify merchants

As per the information detailed in the announcement, Buy with Prime provides Prime members with fast, free delivery and easy returns through Amazon’s fulfilment network. Once they sign into their Amazon accounts, Prime members pay for their purchases using a payment method from their Amazon wallets and Shopify Payments processes the payment via Shopify’s Checkout. The app is set to begin rolling out as invite-only to select Shopify merchants and is to be available to all US-based merchants currently using or looking to use Amazon’s fulfilment network come the end of September.

Shopify merchants previously managed Buy with Pime independently of their Shopify admin. The Buy with Prime app for Shopify seeks to simplify the day-to-day merchant experience by utilising their existing Shopify settings, customisations, and supported third-party app integrations. With the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, merchants will be enabled automatic visibility over synced orders, promotions, catalogue listings, and taxes within their Shopify admin.





Merchants will still have ownership over the customer data coming through Buy with Prime purchases, but now it is easier to access and manage within their Shopify admin. As part of this integration, Amazon Pay will also be provided as a payment option within Shopify payments, simplifying how Shopify merchants manage their Amazon Pay transactions.

Commenting on the news, Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of Buy with Prime said that the build of the app was a collaboration with Shopify, and they’re looking forward to assisting merchants with growing their business and saving time and resources, while simultaneously enabling Prime members with additional places to take advantage of their shopping benefits.

Installing Buy with Prime from the Shopify app store is easy, fast, and has no coding requirements. Once the app is added, merchants select items from their Amazon inventory to be part of their Buy with Prime product catalogue on Shopify. For every selected item, the Buy with Prime button will be displayed automatically on the product’s detail page matching the theme of a merchant’s Shopify store. The Buy with Prime app for Shopify is to be available for new and existing Buy with Prime merchants, and Amazon and Shopify will continue iterating together on the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, aiming to launch additional features in the future.