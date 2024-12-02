Amazon India to open seven new warehouses

The company, which has committed an investment of USD 5 billion in the Indian market, will have 41 warehouses or Fulfilment Centres by the end of June in 2017.

This new Fulfilment Centres will double Amazon storage capacity in 2017 as compared to 2016.

In April 2017, Amazon India announced setting up seven warehouses to cater exclusively to its large appliances and furniture category.

Fulfilment Centres are warehouses where sellers can stock their inventory. They can save money by replacing their upfront capital expense with low variable cost and pay only for the storage space they use and the orders Amazon fulfils.

The new centres announced are located in the states of Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.