Amazon India storms the front with wholesale website launch for SMBs

The pilot service of this website will be analysed in Bengaluru, before releasing it in other cities of the country, itvoir.com reports. This will mark the entry of the company to the India’s wholesale ecommerce, which is a segment wherein foreign direct investment is allowed in the country.

Amazons entry in the wholesale business of the country seems influenced by the rival Alibaba, which is believed to be the pioneer of this segment and is expected to start operations in the country soon. The Chinese e-tailer has focused only on connecting small and medium enterprises across the country, and not emphasised on domestic sales.

The new business wing of Amazon will be headed by Kaveesh Chawla. He’ll be reporting to Agarwal. This website will come alive in the second half of May, 2015 and will facilitate members to register and buy variety of products, across office, home, kitchen, health and personal care segments, along with food and beverages.