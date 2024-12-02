Amazon India partners with IRCTC to offer train ticket booking feature

With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability, and the PNR status for booked tickets across all train classes on the Amazon app.

Customers will be able to use the Amazon Pay Balance wallet to pay for the tickets. Additionally, they will receive a cashback on their first train ticket booking.

Moreover, customers paying with Amazon Pay Balance will also get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures.

The feature is available for both iOS and Android users.