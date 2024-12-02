Amazon India partners IRCTC for product sales on digital marketplace

However, the products are not sold on IRCTC’s website, instead are available by clicking on ‘Shop by Amazon’ which redirects users to Amazon.in, that sports an IRCTC logo on it, medianama.com reports. All products offered by Amazon.in, including consumer electronics, musical instruments, books, shoes, apparel, bags, pet supplies, toys, exotic food products, personal hygiene products, will be available for users linking in through IRCTC.

The railways subsidiary does mention that Amazon will manage the entire ecommerce solution, from bringing in the selection of items, payments, ordering, complaint management, fulfilment and returns handling. The tie-up will retain Amazon.in as IRCTC’s online shopping partner for a period of two years, or up to 2017.

The partnership does not include selling discounted or unique products, or offers for users. Essentially, the initiative is limited to linking Amazon on IRCTC and Amazon putting the logo on its website when customers visit through IRCTC.