Amazon India opens six fulfilment centres to reach increasing demand for its products

Amazon’s fulfilment centres are large warehouses where sellers send their products, which are packed, despatched and delivered to the customer by the Fulfilled By Amazon service, dealstreetasia.com reports.

The new centres are in Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai. The move will allow Amazon to offer its Fulfilled By Amazon service to more SMEs and enable faster delivery and easier returns.

Over 80% of sellers on Amazon India use its fulfilment services. The six new centres add to Amazon’s 21 existing fulfilment centres across Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

In June 2016, Amazon announced an additional investment of USD 3 billion in India after the company exhausted its investment of USD 2 billion it made in July 2014. Currently, over 1.3 million products are available for immediate shipping through the network of Amazon’s fulfilment centres in India.

Amazon launched its India marketplace, Amazon Seller Services, in June 2013. Amazon US also started Amazon Tatkal, a service-on-wheels, to help SMEs get online within 60 minutes. It also runs a seller lending programme in India to help SMBs on Amazon India get access to working capital.