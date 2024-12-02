Amazon India offers cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

This service was introduced in January 2018, and it has the aim to help buyers add cash to their Amazon Pay balance account right at their doorstep. However, in order for customers to get INR 1,000 cashback, they will have to load at least INR 5,000. Moreover, one can add INR 100, and get INR 50 in return after choosing the cash-on-delivery payment option.

Customers can get the cashback within seven days from the date of cash loads, and will be granted in the form of an Amazon gift card. The offers are valid until the end of January 2019. All that being said, customers are needed to pay for the order after the delivery agent adds the cash to the Amazon Pay balance at doorstep. On the other hand, each buyer can avail the cashback only once.