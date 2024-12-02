Amazon India most visited website in October, 2015 - study

In comparison, Flipkart, an online retailer, saw 164 million visitors to its online and mobile websites combined, while Snapdeal, an online retailer, saw 109 million visitors in the same period, according to a recent study released by internet analytics firm comScore, firstport.com reports.

An annual comparison shows that Amazon also saw the most rapid growth in one year, between November 2014 to October 2015. Amazon India saw a wide arc in its growth from 85 million visitors in 2014 to over 200 million in October, 2015. Flipkart registered 140 million visitors in October 2014 and rose to about 163 million visitors in October 2015, but fell on the second place.

Snapdeal saw a marginal growth from about 90 million visitors, to about 110 million visitors in the one year analysed period. Interestingly, even as more than 70% of sales for Amazon reportedly take place through the mobile application, the company saw more than 30 million unique monthly visitors on the desktop website in October, 2015.

This is higher than other comparable ecommerce players, including Flipkart which saw 26.9 million unique desktop visitors. The data corroborates Amazon’s sales numbers that show its India business quadrupled in the analysed period. The number of sellers on the platform also grew by over 250%.

Amazon India, which now has over 21 fulfilment centres in the country, tripled its capacity in 2014, with a cumulative storage capacity of five million cubic feet. In 2014, the online retailer announced an investment of USD 2 billion to expand its operations in India and is committed to pump further investments in the country, which is a key market.

According to a recent report by Boston Consulting Group, the ecommerce industry in India is expected to touch USD 60-70 billion by 2019 from USD 17 billion in 2014.