Amazon India launches Release Day Delivery

Via this service, Amazon.in customers can now pre-order and receive new products at their doorstep on the day of release. Amazon.in has enabled Release Day Delivery for the video games category at launch and will soon be adding other categories. The company has already initiated midnight deliveries for several customers of Xbox One across India. The midnight deliveries were made to customers in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Nagpur who had pre- booked the product. Amazon Logistics has enabled this on the back of specially designed operational processes to ensure adherence to strict embargo levels.

Amazon has recently come under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for possible violations of India`s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for online retail.

