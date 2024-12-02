Amazon India launches Hindi version of its mobile website

India’s other ecommerce portals do not currently have a local language version of their apps or websites, thus the move to launch a Hindi app and website could give Amazon access to millions of new customers in India’s small towns and villages.

In addition, Amazon has plans to support more local Indian languages on its shopping app and mobile website and will also extend the service to mobile platforms beyond Android.

Earlier in August 2018, Amazon Pay, Amazon India’s payments arm, reportedly acquired the Indian app aggregator Tapzo to ramp up its digital payments business.