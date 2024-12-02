Amazon India launches Amazon Pay Balance

In a statement, Amazon India said, “With no additional authentications required, customers get the benefit of fast and smooth checkout (from Amazon Pay). Amazon Pay Balance helps customers store balances for essential items and solves the pain point of tendering exact amount of cash at the time of delivery.”

Users can top-up their e-wallets on Amazon using the traditional methods: debit/credit card or net banking. Once the balance arrives in the wallet, it can be used to shop on products on Amazon, as well as pay for cash on delivery, which seems the main motive of this launch.

Besides, the refunds can be sent faster as now, Amazon will directly transfer the refunds to the wallet, instead of crediting back to the bank account.

As a welcome offer, Amazon India is offering upto 15% cashback (max. Rs 450) on those payments which are made by their new e-wallet.

Amazon Pay Balance can be used only for shopping within Amazon India website.