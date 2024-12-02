Amazon India launches Amazon Marketplace Appstore to offer BPA solutions

The Marketplace Appstore features multiple solutions by Amazon and external developers, covering a range of functionalities and price points. Sellers can browse and filter apps across thirteen categories including accounting and tax remittance, inventory and order management, e-commerce solution connectors and more.

The Amazon Marketplace Appstore can be accessed through Amazon Seller Central. The Amazon Marketplace Appstore enables sellers to focus on running their business as it reduces the time and effort they spend on finding the right solution for their specific needs – be it finding a shipping provider or sales analytics tool. Sellers can search, filter, and compare applications to find the solution that best suits their needs.