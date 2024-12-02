Amazon India, FIEO to train merchants to sell online

This partnership with FIEO will help Indian exporters take their ‘Made in India’ products to millions of active customers across the globe.

Under the partnership, training will be imparted to entrepreneurs manufacturing, retailing and exporting products on digital business opportunities, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services in categories like home textiles, kitchen linen, leather accessories, leather shoes, apparel, home decor products, among others, informed a statement issued by the retailer.