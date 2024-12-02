Amazon India acquires payment gateway Emvantage

Emvantage developed a series of payment solutions encompassing a payment gateway, mobile payment solutions and pre-paid card solutions, indusbusinessjournal.com reports.

“The acquisition of Emvantage will help Amazon accelerate the development of payment solutions for customers and the ecommerce industry in India,” Amazon said, teh source cites.

Without revealing the value of the acquisition expected to be completed by end of Q1 2016, Amazon said all Emvantage employees will join its payments team to develop solutions for the Indian market.