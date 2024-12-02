Amazon expands US same-day delivery service to 6 more cities

The “Get it Today” service previously available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Phoenix is now also available to customers in Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC. Customers can now order as late as noon, seven days a week and get things like popular movies, video games, last-minute travel needs, back-to-school supplies and family necessities delivered to their home the same day. Prime members pay USD 5.99 for all the same-day delivery items they can order.

Customers who search or browse the Amazon product selection will find the Get It Today filter on the left-hand navigation panel, just below the “Amazon Prime” filter. They can select “Get It Today” and see only those items eligible for Same-Day Delivery. A similar “Get It by Tomorrow” filter will allow customers to discover millions of additional items that can be delivered the next day.

Amazon Prime is an annual membership program for USD 99 a year that offers customers unlimited free 2-day shipping on more than 20 million items across all categories, unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes with Prime Instant Video, one million songs and hundreds of playlists with Prime Music and access to more than 500,000 books to borrow with the Kindle Owners Lending Library.

