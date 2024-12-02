Amazon expands same-day delivery to 8000 US cities

The ecommerce company will leverage its Whole Foods acquisition and new bookstores in an all-out holiday season assault.

Prime Now services are no longer confined to large urban centers, says the company. Smaller cities and towns in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin will also benefit from same-day and next day delivery.

This is as possible thanks to Amazon’s large fulfillment network. The company is confident that it can make fast deliveries to Prime members in all 8000 towns and cities.

As of November, Amazon had 299 U.S. facilities handling fulfillment and distribution, including 116 fulfillment centers, 46 sortation centers and 51 Prime Now hubs, according to MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm that tracks the giant.

The 2017 holiday shopping season will also feature Amazon Key, a service that allows Prime members to receive deliveries when they are out.