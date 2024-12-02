Amazon expands Packaging-Free Shipping to 100 cities in India

According to BW Disrupt, PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packaging without any additional packaging or covers, to minimise packaging waste across its supply chain. Amazon first launched PFS in India in June 2019 in less than ten cities. Within a year, the company has been able to expand this programme to more than 100 cities. Therefore, more than 40% of customer orders shipped from the company's Fulfilment centres are packaging-free, thanks to the PFS expansion. Moreover, the solution secures multiple customer orders, while they’re transported in re-usable totes during deliveries.

Furthermore, PFS will be applied to orders based on the location of the customer, distance the order has to travel, and the category of product ordered, while Amazon’s machine learning algorithms adjust packaging protection, depending on the product and transportation conditions.