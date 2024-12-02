Amazon expands in Europe with payment service and pickup lockers

On websites that offer Login and Pay with Amazon, shoppers can use the information stored in their Amazon account to login and pay for purchases. Amazon launched the service in the US in October 2013 and the service is now available in Europe.

Amazon has also installed Amazon Lockers at Birmingham Airport. After making a purchase online, Amazon customers select a Locker location when they get to the checkout and are then given a unique pick-up code in order to retrieve their items from that Amazon Locker.

The airport lockers are located prior to security in the airports south-check-in hall near to arrivals.