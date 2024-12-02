Amazon expands in Brazil to leverage the pandemic's boost to ecommerce

The new units are already operating in the states of Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul as well as in the capital city of Brasilia. This expansion increases the number of Amazon logistics centres in Brazil to eight.

The company stated that the new centres will allow Amazon to immediately increase the number of cities where Amazon Prime is available from 400 to over 500.

Amazon continues to expand its footprint in Europe as well, having recently launched its website in Sweden, offering a variety of products from local Swedish brands as well as international ones.