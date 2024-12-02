Amazon expands ecommerce footprint in Brazil

There, the company plans to sell a wide range of products from brands like Grendene, Alpargatas, Levi, Gloria Coelho, and Reinaldo Lourenco, in a bid to expand in LATAM. Besides clothes, accessories and footwear, Amazon also aims to sale online books and consumer electronics on its Brazilian marketplace.

The ecommerce revenues in Brazil are expected to reach USD 21.3 billion in 2018. The country’s fashion market, in particular, is expected to increase to USD 10.9 billion by 2022, which represents a 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2022.

Earlier in June 2018, Amazon launched its Prime service in Australia offering free two-day delivery its video streaming service and other features.