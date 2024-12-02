Amazon enters Australian gig economy with Amazon Flex roll out

For now, the service is only available in Sydney and Melbourne, according to Business Insider. Amazon said of its Uber-like delivery service Amazon Flex that it is a way for people to earn extra money in their free time, all by delivering various packages to the company’s customers.

Flex is expected to help expand the company’s delivery network, ramp up at peak times, and speed up delivery times for customers when demand increases. It will not change the products consumers can order and customers will notice no changes in the order process.

To sign up, users must download the Amazon Flex app on iOS or Android, then sign up and complete a background verification process.