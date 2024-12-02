Amazon ecommerce site launched in Turkey

Amazon has offered localized services in 15 markets, having an in-country Amazon domain (Amazon.com), as well as domains in Europe since 1998. However, there are localized domains that do not offer a full suite of Amazon services. Amazon’s Netherlands business only sells ebooks, and local shoppers are encouraged to buy other goods via Amazon’s German portal. This means longer delivery time and hefty shipping fees.

With the Amazon.com.tr domain opening, Amazon acquires the seventh market in Europe and sixteenth globally. This fact makes Turkey being Amazon’s first European launch outside the European Union market. The launch ranges of products up to 15 categories, among which there are books, electronics, toys, and more.

While the Turkish sellers are able to open a local merchant’s account, there is no official communication which states that Amazon will provide local warehousing or fulfillment services, as well.