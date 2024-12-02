Amazon Echo loses market shares as consumers talk to rivals

In 2018, 40.7 million people of any age in the US will use an Amazon Echo at least once a month, equating to two-thirds of smart speaker users. However, that share is expected to fall to 60.8% by 2020. (By eMarketer’s definition, a voice-enabled speaker user does not necessarily have to be an owner. Therefore, there is overlap in brand usage, as people often own and/or use multiple brands of speakers.)

Google Home will have 18.0 million users in 2018, capturing 29.5% of the smart speaker audience, and that figure will grow to nearly 33% by 2020.

The eMarketer research shows that 2018 will be the first year in which more Americans will use a voice-enabled speaker than will use a wearable device. Overall, 61.1 million individuals of any age will use a smart speaker at least once per month, representing a 40% year-on increase from 2017.

However, most consumers will use smart speakers to listen to music, podcasts and digital radio, or to ask questions. Only a small minority use smart speakers to shop and those who do, mainly use Amazon Echo.