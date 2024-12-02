Amazon, eBay sign agreement with EU to tackle dangerous product listings

AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Rakuten-France agreed to remove dangerous product listings within two days of being notified by authorities and respond to customer notifications within five days. According to the Commission, dangerous content includes anything from incitement to hatred and violence to child sexual abuse material, unsafe products and products infringing copyright.

The Commission said 20 percent of sales in Europe were made online in 2016, increasing the prevalence of dangerous product listings, according to Reuters. Moreover, the companies also agreed to train sellers to comply with EU safety law and utilize the EU’s Rapid Alert System to be proactive in the monitoring and preventing of unsafe product listings.