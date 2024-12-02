Amazon dominates ecommerce mobile search in India

The report tracked approximately 1.65 million mobile searches from 800,000 Indian consumers.

Even if Flipkart drew just under 21%, because it owns and operates eBay’s Indian ecommerce business, it stands at 31% of ecommerce mobile search in the country.

Almost 77% of urban Indians, and 92% of rural Indians say that mobile devices are their primary Internet access tool.

Considering that Jana’s report focused on mobile search, rather than mcommerce, its important to note that Amazon may not be leading in m-commerce at the moment.

Amazon also could have received additional searches because it launched the Echo in India during this period.

Almost 75% of Indian consumers shopped on Amazon between February and March 2016, and 70% shopped on Flipkart. In the same period in 2017, 80% of consumers shopped on Amazon, and 65% shopped with Flipkart, according to a survey from Forrester.