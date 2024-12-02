Amazon discontinues credit card reader Amazon Register

Amazon register is a credit-card processing device and mobile app designed to enable small business owners accept payments through their smartphones and tablets.

Although it charges only 2.75 % per swipe, Amazon Register doesn`t attract enough merchants, which is the main reason for discontinuing it.

Launched in 2014, Amazon Register will be discontinued as of February 1, 2016.

The announcement came in the wake of another shut down - Amazon announced it would close its Groupon site “Amazon Local” in a move that was first reported by Seattle-based technology blog Geekwire.

Earlier this month, the company also shuttered “Amazon Destinations,” a solution to sell close-to-home vacations within driving distance of customers.