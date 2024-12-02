Amazon.eg customers who are also valU customers will be able to select the BNPL payment method on Amazon.eg store and choose their instalment plan of choice, ranging from 6 to 60 months, without any down-payment.

Offering valU’s BNPL solutions to customers is part of Amazon’s customer-centric approach to provide a hassle-free shopping experience on Amazon.eg through flexible payment solutions. Amazon.eg shoppers can buy products with a minimum spend of USD 26.5 on any category, including electronics, furniture, fashion, sports, grocery, baby care, and beauty supplies, household appliances, and others. valU will provide customers with complete transparency and ease of planning for their instalment payments.

Amazon’s officials stated that with the thriving fintech sector in Egypt, they will continue to come up with localised and trusted payment services, including Buy Now, Pay Later with valU, to ensure their customers enjoy shopping on Amazon.

With the new BNPL solution on Amazon.eg, customers can add their products to their cart and at checkout, shoppers will be able to select the payment method to use the BNPL option with their valU accounts. Customers can then select the instalment plan with the amounts clearly outlined. They will then be prompted to add their valU account number to complete the purchase. Customers can choose the instalment plan based on their credit limit, provided by valU, to plan their purchases accordingly.