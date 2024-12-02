Amazon debuts m-payment app and credit-card reader

Amazons technology includes a card reader that attaches to a smartphone, Kindle or tablet. The reader processes credit or debit card payments via an Amazon network, the same one that processes Amazon.com purchases. The service is designed to serve on-the-go small business owners who might otherwise only accept cash or cheques, including massage therapists, food truck operators and artists who sell their work at outdoor fairs.

Amazon has been expanding into the payment space with other products: Amazon payments, which lets users with stored credit card or banking information on the Amazon site use their Amazon login to pay at sites other than Amazon; and Amazon Wallet, a beta app that lets users store gift cards, loyalty and rewards cards and membership cards and redeem them in store or online.

In recent news, Amazon has expanded its same-day delivery service to an additional 6 cities in the US.