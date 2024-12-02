Amazon debuts loyalty programme for Prime members

Special discounts include 10% off hundreds of sale items and rotating weekly specials, such as USD 10 per pound off wild-caught halibut steaks. Amazon has previously announced free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores for members of Prime, its subscription club with fast shipping and video streaming.

The new loyalty strategy will test whether Amazon’s USD 13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods brings any disruption and an intensified price war to the USD 800 billion US grocery industry dominated by Walmart and Kroger, according to Reuters.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, cited by the publication, the new benefits could make Whole Foods cheaper than conventional grocers for about 8 million of its customers who already subscribe to Amazon Prime. Prime members scan an app or input their phone numbers at checkout to receive the discounts.