Amazon consolidates handmade items business in Europe

Handmade at Amazon is tech US retailers online storefront featuring around 30,000 “genuine handmade items crafted and sold directly by European artisans, e-commercefacts.com reports.

In 2015, Amazon launched Handmade across the US., starting with an offer of about 80,000 hand-made items, crafted by about 5,000 artisans. Presently, there are more than 500,000 items from a variety of artisans. With the concept tested and proved on home ground, Amazon has decided it was time to conquer the European market.

The new European platform features artisans from over 40 European countries. Like Etsy, artisans will be invited to create a storefront or profile that tells consumers more about them, their inspirations, and how their products are made. Handmade at Amazons European branch launches with 30,000 items, from jewelry to living accessories, furniture, kitchen items and even art. Several dozen items come from Belgian and Dutch artisans.