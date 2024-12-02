Amazon coins available for Android users in the US, UK and Germany

Previously available for use on Kindle Fire tablets, Amazon Coins can now be used to buy apps, like Ridiculous Fishing, purchase extra lives within Candy Crush or unlock Red’s amazing Super Roaster in Angry Birds GO directly from their Android device. Customers need to download the latest version of the Amazon Appstore and their existing Coins balances automatically appear.

In recent news, Amazon has launched a feature in its iPhone mobile shopping app dubbed ‘Flow’ which allows customers to find and buy an item by holding their phones camera in front of what they want.