Amazon celebrates fifth anniversary in India with cash back on Amazon Pay

Some independent sources place Amazon’s app as one of the most downloaded apps in the country. The company also works on partnering with as many retailers, restaurant, hotels and travel portals to increase its footprint in the country.

“We are not focussing on a number of merchants but those used by customers regularly. A large part of the focus right now is to provide the best online digital experience. We are focused on areas such as food delivery, whether it is a Swiggy or Fresh Menu, Bookmyshow for ticketing, Yatra for travel. We are also working with portals such as Urban Ladder. There are at present more than 100 top merchants on the platform,” said Amazon Pay’s India head, Mahendra Nerurkar.

Sources close to the company say it has been working on a host of cash-back schemes on payment via Amazon Pay, to incentivise use of the wallet.