Amazon caught negotiating Net-a-Porter acquisition

The potential deal will value Net-a-Porter lower than its current valuation of EUR 2 billion, ibtimes.com reports. The luxury fashion company is owned by Swiss firm Compagnie Financière Richemont.

In 2012, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos commented that the company was making a “significant” investment in top luxury brands. In August, 2014, Amazon bought video-game streaming company Twitch for about USD 1.1 billion in cash. In 2009, the company acquired online shoe retailer Zappos for USD 1.2 billion. Amazon was also reportedly in talks to buy Indian fashion retailer Jabong.com for USD 1.2 billion.